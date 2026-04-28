China issues first national policy to regulate gig workers, platform economy

(ECNS) - China has issued its first national policy to regulate gig workers, outlining measures to improve labor protections and clarify responsibilities in the platform economy, officials and researchers said.

China issues first national policy to regulate gig workers, outlining measures to improve labor protections. (Photo: Jia Tianyong/ China News Service)

The document sets out steps to better safeguard workers' rights, define the roles of platforms and employers, and address risks linked to flexible employment arrangements.

It also targets the use of algorithms in platform-based work, calling for greater transparency, government oversight and mechanisms for workers to be informed and consulted on rule changes.

Zhang Chenggang, director of the China New Forms of Employment Research Center at Capital University of Economics and Business, said the policy formally recognizes gig workers as "an indispensable part of the labor market" and consolidates previously fragmented regulations.

He said clearer responsibilities among platforms, employers and workers could help reduce labor disputes.

Local governments are also testing new approaches. In Shenzhen, officials have introduced more flexible delivery systems, including reduced penalties for delays and incentives for timely service.

Authorities are also testing "relay delivery" models to improve efficiency and reduce pressure on couriers, with plans to expand such approaches across more districts.

Zhang said the policy signals a shift from labor management to broader social governance of emerging employment forms.

(By Zhang Jiahao)