Study finds glucose-based feed may improve lamb quality in arid regions

(ECNS) - Chinese researchers say a glucose-based feed supplement may improve lamb growth and meat quality in cold, arid regions where seasonal feed shortages limit production.

A team from the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources under the Chinese Academy of Sciences found that adding rumen-protected glucose (RPG) to sheep diets improved growth and increased intramuscular fat, a key indicator of meat quality.

In harsh climates, pasture quality declines during extended dry seasons, reducing protein content and limiting the production of high-quality lamb.

The study found that RPG supplementation improved meat color and helped shift muscle metabolism toward greater fat storage.

Yang Guo, the study's corresponding author, said the approach allows targeted nutrient delivery by improving how nutrients are absorbed, reducing nutrient loss and improving feed efficiency.

(By Zhang Jiahao)