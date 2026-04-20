Pentagon rift highlights tensions in U.S. defense leadership

(ECNS) -- A recent disagreement between U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has brought Washington's internal power struggles back into the spotlight, following recent personnel decisions and public remarks that exposed divisions within the Pentagon.

The strained relationship surfaced publicly on Thursday, when Driscoll told lawmakers during a congressional hearing that he held former Army chief Randy George in high regard. George had been removed from his post by Hegseth earlier in the month while Driscoll was on leave.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (1st from left). (File photo/China News Service)

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, tensions first flared in early 2025 when Driscoll proposed arranging a visit by Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump to meet troops and discuss Army reforms. Hegseth reportedly objected to the plan, citing concerns over roles and responsibilities.

The divide was further highlighted in November, when Trump assigned Driscoll to a diplomatic role in Ukraine, assisting in peace efforts with Russia. Such responsibilities are not typically part of a civilian Army secretary's duties, which focus on force readiness and logistics.

Critics have questioned whether personal dynamics could influence key defense decisions at a time of heightened geopolitical tension.

Reports citing individuals familiar with the situation suggest that tensions intensified throughout this spring.

A meeting in early February, initially scheduled for 15 minutes, reportedly devolved into a heated exchange lasting over an hour, during which Hegseth pressed Driscoll on personnel decisions, including the dismissal of a senior communications official.

In the aftermath, Driscoll issued an unusual statement to The Washington Post, affirming his commitment to serving under Trump and strengthening the Army, while avoiding any reference to Hegseth.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnel sought to downplay the tensions, maintaining that Hegseth continues to work effectively with service secretaries, including Driscoll.

As Washington becomes increasingly involved in geopolitical conflicts, the entanglement of political alignment and internal power struggles could further complicate decision-making processes.

In such an environment, even minor disagreements can become disproportionately important, raising concerns about how durable and stable the current defense leadership structure is.

(By Gong Weiwei)