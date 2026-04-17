War on Iran: Uneasy Truce: Iranian president condemns US-Israeli strikes on schools and hospitals, thanks China for humanitarian aid

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has condemned US and Israeli strikes on civilian targets, accusing them of violating basic humanitarian norms. Pezeshkian also expressed appreciation for China's emergency assistance. China has delivered 58 tons of medical supplies to Iran to support those affected by the conflict. Sepehr Saremi reports from Tehran.

MASOUD PEZESHKIAN Iranian President "When the United States and Israel strike schools, maternity wards and hospitals, it means that no humanitarian framework is being respected. This is shameful. The world must see this. They claim that we are terrorists, but the real terrorists are them. They have massacred anyone, anywhere, whenever they wanted, and then they speak about human rights. Shame on them. We appreciate the Chinese government, the President of China, and the efforts that have been made. China has stood against oppression and injustice."

CONG PEIWU Chinese Ambassador to Iran "Today we are at Red Crescent society in Iran, and for us we felt very deeply about the suffering of the Iranian people so that's why the Chinese government decided to provide emergent humanitarian assistance to Iran, totally 58 tones and it's about medicine so we believe at this critical moment, this kind of medicine items can help Iranian people to pass over very difficult time and help them to save lives, to rebuilt their hopes."