Israel, Lebanon start ambassador-level talks in U.S.

Israel-Lebanon direct talks at the ambassador level are underway on Tuesday at the U.S. State Department in Washington, D.C.

"All of the complexities of this matter are not going to be resolved in the next six hours, but we can begin to move forward and create the framework for something can happen, something very positive, something very permanent," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in short opening remarks.

"This is a process, not an event. This is more than just one day," Rubio added.

Rubio described the meeting as "a historic opportunity" since it is believed to be the most high-level direct meeting between Israel and Lebanon since 1993.

Lebanese Ambassador to the U.S. Nada Hamadeh and Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter took part in the talks, along with Rubio and other U.S. officials.