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Almost 400 U.S. troops wounded in war with Iran: CENTCOM

2026-04-15 08:56:13Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

Almost 400 U.S. troops have been wounded in action since the United States and Israel launched joint military strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, a spokesperson with the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Tuesday.

Among the total 399 injured to date, three service members have been seriously wounded, according to CENTCOM spokesperson Tim Hawkins.

As many as 354 injured service members have returned to duty, he said.

The death toll remains at 13, with seven being hostile deaths, six killed in an Iranian strike in Kuwait, and one dead after being wounded in Saudi Arabia. 

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