Chinese humanoid robots gain popularity among global partners: Polish expert

Chinese humanoid robots are becoming the "top choice" for global partners, thanks to their high availability, rapid technological progress, and competitive pricing, a Polish industry expert has said.

Radoslaw Grzelaczyk, co-founder of MERA Robotics, a Polish company involved in humanoid technology, highlighted China's leading role in the fast-developing humanoid robotics sector in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Grzelaczyk is one of the creators of "Edward," a humanoid robot that recently went viral after videos showed it chasing boars on the streets of Warsaw. Edward is based on the Unitree G1 humanoid robot from China, integrated with MERA's operating system and adapted for local use. Videos shared by the MERA team attracted millions of views online, turning Edward into a social media sensation.

After visiting China last year to study the commercialization of humanoid robotics, Grzelaczyk and his team combined Chinese hardware with domestically developed software to create solutions tailored to European users.

He noted that, compared with Western counterparts, Chinese robots are more accessible and cost-effective, while maintaining high performance and technological sophistication.

"China is moving very fast in the humanoid market - perhaps two years ahead of any other country," he said.

Although the humanoid robotics market is still relatively small, Grzelaczyk expects it to grow rapidly and become one of the largest global markets in the near future.

Looking ahead, MERA Robotics plans to import around 100 humanoid robots from China by the end of July to expand its operations.

Grzelaczyk said the company will continue to localize these robots through its own software systems and promote solutions that combine Chinese and Polish technologies. He added that closely following innovations in China has become a key part of his daily work, as he seeks to introduce more advanced products to the European market.