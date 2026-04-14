Any threat against Strait of Hormuz would harm global trade, Iranian president warns

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that any threat against the security of the Strait of Hormuz will have large-scale consequences for global trade.

He made the remarks in a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent threat of imposing a blockade on the strait to prevent ships traveling to and from Iranian ports from transiting the waterway, according to a statement published on his office's website.

Pezeshkian said Iran has always sought to ensure the sustainability of ships' movement through the strategic waterway, and "any threat against the security of this region will have large-scale consequences for global trade."

Iran is fully ready to face any scenario within the framework of its national interests, he added.

On the recent peace talks between Iran and the United States in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, Pezeshkian highlighted Iran's seriousness and goodwill to reach a lasting agreement.

He noted that despite the achievement of certain agreements between the two sides, the U.S. officials' "excessive demands and lack of political will" prevented the finalization of an agreement.

Pezeshkian stressed that Iran is ready to continue the peace talks solely within international law and to protect the Iranian people's rights, adding that Europe can play a constructive role and encourage the United States to comply with those frameworks.

He said approaches based on threats, pressure, and military action not only fail to solve the problem but also add to the complexity of the issues, emphasizing that Iran considers diplomacy to be the favorable path for the resolution of differences.

Regarding Iran's nuclear issue, Pezeshkian noted that his country has previously reached specific agreements with European countries, and their frameworks are completely clear. "Iran has never sought to act outside international regulations and remains ready to continue negotiations within the same framework," he said.

Macron, for his part, pointed to his consultations with Trump, highlighting the necessity of including the Lebanon issue into the initial ceasefire agreement between Iran, the United States and Israel.

He also shared his views on Iran's nuclear issue and the developments concerning the Strait of Hormuz.

Delegations from Iran and the United States held lengthy negotiations on easing tensions in the Middle East in Islamabad on Saturday and early Sunday, without achieving an agreement.