Xi urges enhancing China-Spain cooperation for more fruitful results

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed the need for China and Spain to strengthen cooperation in fields including trade, new energy and intelligent economy, and to encourage exchanges in culture, education, scientific research and sports.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is on an official visit to China.

Noting China and Spain should seize opportunities and seek innovation-driven development, Xi told Sanchez that the two countries should promote their comprehensive strategic partnership to yield more results and bring more benefits to their people.