5.7 magnitude earthquake hits U.S. state Nevada

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck northern Nevada on Monday evening, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake occurred at around 6:29 p.m. local time (0129 GMT Tuesday), approximately 20 km southeast of Silver Springs in Lyon County, triggering a ShakeAlert notification across the region.

Tremors were felt by residents in parts of northern Nevada as well as nearby areas of California.

No significant damage or injuries have been reported so far, Lyon County authorities said in a statement on the county's website.

"Lyon County Emergency Management immediately activated coordination efforts with local public safety agencies, utilities, school districts, and healthcare facilities. At this time, no major damage has been reported to critical infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, transportation systems, or utility services," the statement said.

As a precaution, response teams will continue to carry out comprehensive damage assessments across the county in the coming days.

The USGS reported a series of aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 2.5 to 3.6.

The Nevada Office of Emergency Management noted that earthquakes often occur in sequences, adding that aftershocks are "normal and expected."

"If you feel the ground shake again, do not run outside," the agency advised.