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India postpones steel conference due to Middle East situation

2026-04-09 08:51:00Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

Citing the ongoing situation in the Middle East, the Indian government on Wednesday announced it has postponed a global steel conference until further notice.

In view of the evolving global situation, including the ongoing West Asia crisis, and the inconvenience and hardship being caused to stakeholders due to this situation, it has been decided to postpone Bharat Steel 2026 until further notice, reads a statement issued by the steel ministry.

The Bharat Steel 2026 conference was scheduled for April 16-17 in New Delhi. 

 

 

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