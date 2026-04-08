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Roses cast a gentle hue over ancient town in Yunnan

2026-04-08 21:22:46China Daily Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

As the spring breeze sweeps through Dayan Ancient Town in Lijiang, Yunnan Province, the rose trees have burst into bloom, drawing numerous tourists.

The trees are laden with blossoms that cascade down against the clear sky. These floral marvels drape over wooden buildings, upturned eaves, and lanterns, bathing them in a gentle hue.

Visitors admire the roses beneath a tree in Dayan Ancient Town, Lijiang, Yunnan province. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)
Visitors admire the roses beneath a tree in Dayan Ancient Town, Lijiang, Yunnan province. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

Lured by the scent of spring, visitors flock to admire the roses and pose for photos, keen to capture their fleeting beauty. Some people stand beneath the trees to gaze up at the blossoms, while others caress the branches. Couples pose together to display their romance in each frame.

The breeze carries the sweet scent of roses, which blends with the bright atmosphere of the ancient town and embodies the essence of spring and the relaxed pace of Lijiang.

A couple poses by a rose tree in Dayan Ancient Town, Lijiang, Yunnan Province. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)
A couple poses by a rose tree in Dayan Ancient Town, Lijiang, Yunnan Province. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

 

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