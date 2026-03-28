Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review regulations on work of local Party committees

The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Friday held a meeting to deliberate on regulations on the work of local Party committees.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

Local Party committees must resolutely uphold the authority and centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, the meeting stressed.

While faithfully implementing the decisions and arrangements made by the CPC Central Committee, local Party committees must take local conditions into account and enhance their initiative and creativity in work, the meeting noted.

The meeting emphasized that local Party committees should take a down-to-earth approach and work with concrete actions in seeking development and ensuring security.

They must promote high-quality development with solid efforts, focus on improving people's well-being, and make every effort to safeguard national security and overall social stability, the meeting stressed.

Local Party committees should establish and practice a correct understanding of what it means to perform well, and remain committed to delivering benefits to the people through diligent work, the meeting said.

They should also refine rules for decision-making and strengthen oversight mechanisms, the meeting added.

Leading members of local Party committees should improve their professional competence, enhance their leadership capabilities, advance full and rigorous self-governance of the Party, and exercise power in compliance with laws and regulations, according to the meeting.

Other matters were also discussed at the meeting.