UN Commission on Status of Women concludes session on further advancing women rights

The UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) concluded its 70th session on Thursday, pledging a shared resolve to further advance women's rights.

In her closing remarks, UN Under-Secretary-General and UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous said the commission sent a strong message to the women and girls of the world: "Their right to justice matters, and discriminatory laws and practices have no place in legal systems, policies or institutions."

Without women's equal, meaningful participation, without their equal access to justice, to economic opportunity, to a life free from violence, without their leadership in governments, in private sectors, and in peace negotiations, "our nations will not progress," she said.

"Our collective focus must remain on the women and girls across crisis contexts. They pay the highest price, from Afghanistan to Gaza, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti, Myanmar, Ukraine, South Sudan, Sudan, Somalia, and as we speak now, across the Middle East," said Bahous. "We hope that they will all soon find justice and peace. A return to the rule of law and respect for the UN Charter."

She noted that on the opening day of the session, the delegations voted to adopt, by a majority, the historic Agreed Conclusions, which placed women's and girls' access to justice firmly at the center of the global gender equality agenda, recognizing that discriminatory laws and structural barriers, including harmful social norms, continue to fail women and girls, and the full realization of their rights.

"Your Conclusions champion a whole-of-society approach, recognizing civil society -- especially feminist groups -- as indispensable partners," she said. "Together, you have taken a vital step toward justice that is truly for all women and girls."

"This CSW has once again shown us that the headwinds against gender equality and women's rights are strong, but it has also reminded us that our shared resolve to advance women's rights is stronger. And together we will continue to face those headwinds," she said.

Bahous stressed that UN Women's unwavering commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment and to its crucial triple mandate will remain "the unshakable ground on which we stand," and that UN Women will continue to deliver on the promises of the Beijing Declaration to advance gender equality, and the rights and empowerment of all women and girls, in all their diversity, leaving no one behind.

"We will pursue access to justice for all women and girls," she said.

A total of 190 UN member states were represented at the session, which opened on March 9, including two heads of state or government, one vice president, five deputy prime ministers and 75 ministers. In addition, it was attended by over 4,600 nongovernmental organization representatives, and 255 side events were organized. ■