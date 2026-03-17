U.S. push to reopen Strait of Hormuz faces tepid global response

(ECNS) -- The United States is seeking to build a naval coalition to secure the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for roughly one-fifth of global oil trade, but key partners have shown limited willingness to participate, highlighting growing constraints on Washington's Middle East strategy.

Allies show limited appetite for Hormuz mission

Several U.S. allies, including Japan, Australia, Britain, Germany and France, have signaled reluctance to join a proposed coalition to escort vessels through the strait.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Monday that Japan has no plan to dispatch naval vessels to escort ships in the Middle East. Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told ARD television that Berlin would not become directly involved in the conflict.

France's foreign ministry on Sunday denied reports that it had dispatched warships to the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that the French carrier strike group remains stationed in the eastern Mediterranean, reaffirming that its defensive stance has not changed.

In Australia, Catherine King, a member of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's cabinet, said in an interview with state broadcaster ABC that Australia would not send naval ships to assist in reopening the strait.

The responses underscore broader caution among U.S. partners about becoming directly involved in a rapidly escalating regional conflict.

Operational challenges complicate escort plans

Beyond political hesitation, analysts say escorting commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would be operationally complex.

At just 33 kilometers wide at its narrowest point, the strait places passing vessels well within Iran's strike range. Mines, drones, and small high-speed boats are all capable of immobilizing even massive oil tankers.

To ensure navigation safety, at least 10 MQ-9 Reaper drones would need to conduct 24/7 patrols, ready to strike Iranian missile and drone launch sites at any moment, said Bryan Clark, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute.

Yet even with such a defensive network established, the number of tankers an escort fleet can protect at any given time remains extremely limited.

Some analysts also warn that the geography of the strait could leave naval vessels exposed, with limited time to detect and intercept incoming threats.

Economic risks extend beyond the battlefield

The conflict is already reverberating beyond the region, with rising oil prices adding pressure to the global economy.

Higher energy costs could complicate the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outlook, as inflationary pressures persist while growth risks increase. Market expectations suggest policymakers may remain cautious on interest rate cuts in the near term.

Brian Bethune, an economics professor at Boston College, said supply shocks — whether from tariffs or energy markets — present a difficult challenge for central banks. "The worst nightmare of a central banker is a supply shock," he said, noting the dual pressure on inflation and employment.

Uncertainty persists as conflict unfolds

While military options remain under discussion, analysts say the situation is likely to hinge on broader geopolitical developments.

Any prolonged disruption to the Strait of Hormuz could have far-reaching consequences for global energy markets and economic stability. For now, the muted response from U.S. allies underscores the difficulty Washington faces in mobilizing support as regional tensions continue to escalate.

(By Zhang Dongfang)