Newsonic's radio frequency components power Honor's overseas expansion

In a significant development for China's semiconductor industry, a recent teardown of Honor's latest overseas smartphone model, the X6d, has revealed that domestic company Newsonic Electronics is supplying a comprehensive suite of radio frequency front-end components for the device.

This marks a substantial shift from domestic chip companies' single-component substitution to a full-scale, integrated solution in a sector traditionally dominated by established American and Japanese heavyweights, experts said.

According to a deep-dive analysis conducted by the market research company Sunrise Big Data, Newsonic's products now form the core RF foundation of the Honor X6d. The component list shows Newsonic providing a complete product matrix that includes DiFEM modules, TF-SAW quadplexers, TC-SAW duplexers, Normal-SAW filters, and advanced BAW filters.

This "full-house" approach signifies that Newsonic has moved beyond early-stage breakthroughs to take on a substantial role in handling the device's transmission and reception functions.

The integration of a complete Chinese RF front-end solution into a key overseas model is particularly noteworthy given Honor's rapid international growth. Market research from Canalys and Counterpoint indicates that Honor has achieved staggering triple-digit, and in some regions over 200 percent, year-on-year growth in overseas markets throughout multiple quarters of 2023 and 2024.

This expansion subjects its supply chain to intense scrutiny regarding global compliance, complex and fragmented communication bands (such as the low-frequency B71 used in the Americas), and stringent intellectual property laws.

Historically, to navigate these patent challenges and ensure communication stability, Chinese smartphone makers were often compelled to rely on bundled solutions from US and Japanese leaders like Broadcom, Skyworks, Qorvo, and Murata. Newsonic's presence in the Honor X6D represents a historic "synchronization" of the Chinese RF supply chain with the country's leading edge in the global smartphone market, Sunrise Big Data said.

According to the French semiconductor market research company Yole Developpement, the worldwide RF front-end market is projected to grow to nearly $26.9 billion by 2028 from $19.2 billion in 2022, a compound annual growth rate of 5.8 percent.

Newsonic is capitalizing on this growth, having already shipped over 2 billion units of its more than 100 mass-produced components for its customers such as Honor, Xiaomi, and Oppo.