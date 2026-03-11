UAE defense ministry says intercepts new missiles, drones targeting Dubai

The UAE Ministry of Defense said early Wednesday that its air defense systems were responding to incoming missile and drone threats originating from Iran.

Residents in Dubai received mobile alerts warning of a potential missile strike and were urged to seek shelter. The alerts were later lifted.

The incidents come amid rising regional tensions following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that began Feb. 28. Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli and U.S. assets across the Middle East.

On Tuesday, the UAE Ministry of Defense said its air defenses remain "vigilant, strengthened by cooperation with our partners," citing a 94-percent intercept rate on 1,475 drone attacks and a 92% intercept rate on 270 missile attacks over the past 11 days.