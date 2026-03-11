LINE

Text:AAAPrint
World

UAE defense ministry says intercepts new missiles, drones targeting Dubai

2026-03-11 08:53:20Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

The UAE Ministry of Defense said early Wednesday that its air defense systems were responding to incoming missile and drone threats originating from Iran.

Residents in Dubai received mobile alerts warning of a potential missile strike and were urged to seek shelter. The alerts were later lifted.

The incidents come amid rising regional tensions following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that began Feb. 28. Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli and U.S. assets across the Middle East.

On Tuesday, the UAE Ministry of Defense said its air defenses remain "vigilant, strengthened by cooperation with our partners," citing a 94-percent intercept rate on 1,475 drone attacks and a 92% intercept rate on 270 missile attacks over the past 11 days.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]