Motions prioritize emerging industries

The majority of motions submitted by lawmakers during the ongoing fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress have focused on the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30), emphasizing the promotion of emerging industries, the session's secretariat stated.

By Sunday noon, the secretariat had received a total of 226 motions from NPC deputies, with 223 related to legislation and three pertaining to supervision.

"In the first year of the 15th Five-Year Plan period, more than two-thirds of the motions from NPC deputies focused on establishing or amending laws to build a modern industrial system, enhance self-reliance in science and technology, and develop a high-standard socialist market economy," Guo Zhenhua, head of the work group managing motions under the secretariat, said on Tuesday.

Deputies are prioritizing legislation in emerging areas, advocating the creation of laws concerning artificial intelligence, the digital economy, the low-altitude economy and national laboratories, he said.

Additionally, some deputies have called for revisions to existing laws, such as the Patent Law, to facilitate the transformation of scientific and technological achievements and promote the deep integration of innovation and industry.

Guo also noted that 66 of the motions are focused on improving people's livelihoods, including ensuring traffic safety, providing stronger care for the elderly, and protecting the rights of workers in new forms of employment, such as ride-hailing and delivery services.

Beyond the motions, the secretariat said that it had received over 7,000 suggestions from NPC deputies by Sunday noon. These suggestions emphasized enhancing the development of the internet economy, promoting green and low-carbon transformations, offering intelligent services for agriculture and elder care industries, and strengthening efforts to combat online rumors and telecom fraud.

A motion by deputies is a formal document requesting the NPC to review and make a decision, whereas a suggestion is a work-related opinion submitted by deputies to relevant departments and does not require review by the NPC.