Japanese protest bid to revise constitution

A large number of Japanese citizens gathered on Friday evening in Tokyo to protest Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's attempt to revise the country's pacifist Constitution, in the latest sign of mounting pressure on her administration following a series of political controversies.

Nearly 1,000 people attended the demonstration in front of the prime minister's official residence, holding placards reading "Oppose war, defend the Constitution", and "No war, no Takaichi". Protesters chanted slogans such as "No constitutional revision" and "Protect peace", voicing dissatisfaction with the government's direction.

Japan's Constitution, which took effect in 1947, is often referred to as the pacifist Constitution because Article 9 states that the Japanese people forever renounce war and the threat or use of force as a means of settling international disputes. After being designated prime minister earlier in February, Takaichi reiterated her commitment to constitutional revision, sparking concern across society.

The rally came as Takaichi faces intensifying headwinds over other issues. On Friday, she rejected opposition calls for prior parliamentary approval for arms exports, saying such matters fall under the government's administrative authority after deliberation by the National Security Council.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has proposed easing restrictions under Japan's Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology, including allowing jointly developed defense equipment to be exported to third countries. Critics argue that the revisions could be completed through internal procedures without a formal Diet vote, raising concerns over democratic accountability.

Meanwhile, Takaichi has also drawn backlash for distributing congratulatory gift catalogs to more than 300 ruling party lawmakers following the recent lower house election. The gifts, costing about 30,000 yen ($192) per person, were funded by a local party chapter she heads. Opposition lawmakers and experts questioned whether the move may violate Japan's Political Funds Control Act.

Analysts said the controversies could complicate deliberations on the fiscal 2026 budget and further erode public trust. Political observers warned that prolonged disputes could undermine public support and weigh on the administration's governing prospects.