Beijing: HKSAR education system needs to echo 'One Country, Two Systems' principle

The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China's State Council and the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said on Friday that the education system in HKSAR must stick to the right direction and Beijing supports the HKSAR government to establish its education system in accordance with "One Country, Two Systems" principle.

The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China's State Council said in a statement that national education has long been absent in Hong Kong and the toxic and extreme ideas of so-called "Hong Kong independence" must be eradicated in Hong Kong schools.

A spokesperson of the liaison office said that relevant departments in Hong Kong and the whole society should work together to ensure that knowledge is passed on to students without being distorted, and patriotism is promoted among Hong Kong's younger generation with concrete steps.