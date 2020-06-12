LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Global COVID-19 tally tops 7.2 million: WHO

1
2020-06-12 10:36:02Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The global caseload of COVID-19 has risen to 7,273,958, including 413,372 deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) said late Thursday.

In the past day, 128,419 new cases were confirmed worldwide, with 5,347 new deaths, the UN health agency said in a daily situation report.

WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Ahmed Al-Mandhari reiterated in the report that every country's best defense against the pandemic is to find, isolate, test and care for every case and to trace and quarantine every contact.

Among the six WHO regions, Americas has reported the highest tally with more than 3.48 million coronavirus cases, followed by Europe with nearly 2.34 million, according to the WHO report.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.