Kenya hails Huawei's role in boosting ICT skills

This file photo shows Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Technology Kenya addresses participants during the launch of Huawei-Redington partnership framework in Nairobi, capital of Kenya. （PHoto/Xinhua）

Kenya on Thursday hailed Chinese technology firm Huawei for boosting its Information Communication Technology (ICT) skills.

Kenya's ICT authority said in a statement issued in Nairobi that Huawei has been a key partner in the DigiTalents program, which is the presidential digital talent program (PDTP) that seeks to develop and expand the ICT talent pool in the country.

The ICT Authority has begun recruitment for its fifth cohort of DigiTalents and has called upon Huawei to help to provide the latest cutting-edge training to the students.

Huawei has currently over 30 universities and institutes certified as training partners, and so far more than 1,200 students from the PDTP program have been trained.

After completing their testing, the participants will have access to free Huawei learning resources and tools including eNSP, Fusion Computer and different AI models.

They will also become Huawei Certified ICT Associates and will be fast-tracked for future job interviews and hiring by Huawei and its partners.

Philip Apodo Oyier, was one of the university lecturers helping train the students, said it was an honor to facilitate certification training for the PDTP group which was his first experience with the program coordinated by Huawei and ICT Authority.

"We had 21 interns in the class from varied backgrounds, thus the training approach was to build up from basic concepts to advanced topics, and emphasize the practical labs."

"The start was slow, but with encouragement from ICT Authority and Huawei, attendance improved with time. Students with programming challenges shared their screens, and the whole class participated in finding a solution," he said.

"I really appreciate the opportunity granted to be part of the program and help share my skills with these future leaders of Kenya," Oyier added.