Renowned documentary director dies at 43

(ECNS) -- Chinese television documentary director Ye Jun, known for Masters in the Forbidden City and the short film series Every Treasure Tells a Story, died at 43 on Saturday.

According to media reports, the cause was acute gastric hemorrhage.

Ye Jun （left）attended a meeting at Shih Hsin University in Taipei on December 12, 2017. (File Photo)

Ye was born in 1983 in Daye, Hubei Province. He graduated from Tsinghua University in 2006 and later earned a postgraduate degree there.

He worked at Shanghai Media Group, China Central Television (CCTV), and online video platform iQiyi before focusing on documentary filmmaking.

His three-part series Masters in the Forbidden City explored the work of cultural relic restorers and brought wider attention to traditional conservation techniques.

Following news of his death, social media users expressed condolences and praised his contributions to documentary making.