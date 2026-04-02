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China estimates 1,778 critically endangered pangolins in Guangdong

2026-04-02 16:45:29Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China has estimated the wild population of Chinese pangolins in Guangdong Province at about 1,778, marking the first comprehensive survey of the species in the region, authorities said.

The survey found a population density of 0.33 per square kilometer, with signs of steady recovery in some areas.

The animals are mainly concentrated in Meizhou, Heyuan and Huizhou cities, where habitat conditions have continued to improve.

The Chinese pangolin, listed as "critically endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2015, has declined sharply worldwide.

China upgraded the species to top-level state protection in 2020. Authorities said 35 key habitats have since been included in a national conservation list, and a protection network has been established to support in-situ conservation efforts.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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