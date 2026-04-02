Hospital in Jiangxi lays off all 315 staff, task force set up

(ECNS) -- A hospital in Leping, Jiangxi Province, has laid off all 315 employees, local authorities said, adding that a task force has been established to handle the aftermath.

Leping Tianhu Hospital issued a notice Tuesday announcing layoffs. According to photos of the notice circulating online, the hospital cited adjustments to its medical insurance policy, noting that from Wednesday, the local medical insurance authority would no longer designate the hospital as a service provider.

As a result, the hospital could no longer provide insurance-covered services, it said.

The notice stated that after careful consideration by the hospital board, all employees' labor contracts and service agreements would be terminated from Wednesday.

Authorities said a task force, set up last November by departments including the municipal health commission, human resources and social security bureau, and medical insurance bureau, is handling issues related to staff wages and patient arrangements.

The hospital, a private facility established in 2015, has faced declining business since March 2025, leading to operational difficulties and delayed salary payments.

Some personnel have also come under investigation for alleged violations involving medical insurance funds.

(By Zhang Dongfang)