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China to intensify tax enforcement targeting influencers, celebrities

2026-04-02 16:59:32Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China will launch a joint crackdown on tax-related crimes this year, targeting high-income groups such as celebrities and online influencers, as well as sectors including medical aesthetics and jewelry, tax authorities said Wednesday.

At a press briefing, Wang Daoshu, deputy head of the State Taxation Administration, said eight government agencies would coordinate the campaign to improve the detection and enforcement of tax violations.

Authorities will focus on illegal activities such as underreporting income and fraudulent tax claims, particularly in industries with repeated violations.

Cases involving celebrities and influencers concealing income and evading taxes have occurred from time to time, with large sums involved, drawing widespread public attention, the agency said.

Yu Haichun, an official at the agency's inspection bureau, said authorities would step up investigations into high-risk individuals and crack down on illegal practices by tax intermediaries.

The campaign follows years of tight oversight of the entertainment and livestreaming sectors, where regulators have uncovered several high-profile tax evasion cases.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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