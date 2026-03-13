One minute to know: How China’s environmental code protects blue skies

Quick question for you: who protects the blue skies, clear waters and green mountains we all enjoy?

Now China has a new answer: the Ecological and Environmental Code. On Thursday, the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, adopted the environmental code. It has become China's second formal statutory code, following the Civil Code, which builds a more complete legal framework for ecological protection.

In recent years, China’s green transition has also been generating global impact. China supplies about 70 percent of the world's wind power equipment and roughly 80 percent of photovoltaic modules, which reduces the cost of wind and solar power generation worldwide and helps developing countries cut carbon emissions.

As the world’s largest developing country, China’s environmental code offers another strong answer to a key question: how humans and nature can thrive together.

Across this vast land, what new ecological miracles will unfold next?

Let’s wait and see! (Huang Fang, Wang Luyao, Intern: Li Yanjia)