Shanghai ranks second on Time Out's 2026 list of world's best cities

(ECNS) -- British city culture magazine Time Out released its 2026 list of the world's 50 best cities on Wednesday, placing Shanghai second, the highest-ranked city in Asia.

Shanghai received the highest overall affordability score, with 88% of locals agreeing that it's cheap to eat out at a restaurant and 90% saying the same for grabbing a coffee and going to the cinema. It was also ranked among the most cycling-friendly cities on the list, with 78% of locals saying it is easy to get around on two wheels.

Unlike traditional city rankings that focus on economic scale or overall strength, the list is based on residents' real-life experiences. It evaluates 44 indicators, including food, culture, nightlife, affordability, happiness and overall city atmosphere. This year's survey covered 150 cities worldwide, gathering feedback from more than 24,000 respondents and incorporating expert assessments to produce the final results.

Shanghai has appeared on the list before. It ranked 17th in 2021 and rose to ninth place in 2025 before climbing to second in 2026. The steady upward trajectory reflects the city's growing international appeal under an evaluation system centered on quality of life and urban experience.

Founded in 1968, Time Out is a well-known guide magazine focused on urban lifestyles. Its annual global best cities ranking began in 2016 and marks its 10th edition in 2026.

(By Gong Weiwei)