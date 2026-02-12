Insights | Entering the Year of the Fire Horse, China’s development outlook remains bright amid global changes: Canadian expert

“The challenges ahead are considerable, but so are the opportunities on the horizon.”

As the Lunar New Year arrives, Evan Due, executive fellow at the University of Calgary and senior advisor at the China Development Research Foundation, says the world is entering a more fragmented new normal shaped by geopolitical tensions and technological disruption.

He notes that with China marking the successful completion of its 14th Five-Year Plan and the launch of the 15th, the country is increasingly looked to for leadership in clean energy transition, technological innovation, and multilateral cooperation.

Looking ahead to the Year of the Fire Horse, Due believes that artificial intelligence and geopolitical pressures will together drive major changes, while China’s role in energy transition, innovation, and international development cooperation remains bright and promising. (Lin Zhuowei)