Permanent exhibition in Liuzhou city honors role of Flying Tigers

Representatives from China and the United States attend the opening ceremony of a permanent exhibition on the Flying Tigers in Liuzhou city, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, on Sept 7. XIE YANG/FOR CHINA DAILY

A permanent exhibition honoring the Flying Tigers opened in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, on Sept 7. The exhibit revisits the role played by China and the United States in fighting side by side against fascism during World War II.

The American Volunteer Group — widely known as the Flying Tigers — was established by US General Claire Chennault as part of the Chinese Air Force and was stationed in Liuzhou between 1942 and 1945.

Liuzhou served as a pivotal base for the Flying Tigers in South China and is home to some of the most well-preserved airfields used by the group.

Housed within the Liuzhou Military Museum, the exhibition, spanning over 6,000 square meters, is open to the public free of charge and comprises five thematic sections showcasing more than 1,000 precious historical relics. Through a rich collection of physical materials, vivid reproductions and advanced techniques, the exhibition, for the first time, comprehensively and clearly maps the complete historical context of the Flying Tigers' joint fight with Chinese military personnel and civilians.

Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation and the American Flying Tigers Legacy Foundation, highlighted the profound friendship forged between the Chinese and US peoples amid the darkest days of WWII.

"Throughout the war, whenever an American airman was shot down or forced to land in Japanese-occupied territory, they were nearly always rescued by the Chinese people — unless captured immediately by Japanese forces," he said.

This story of extraordinary friendship, rooted in mutual sacrifice and a deeply human narrative of love and fidelity, has become more than just a bridge between the two nations, he added.

Chen Gang, Party secretary of Guangxi, said the region intends to use the exhibition's opening to leverage Flying Tigers-related exhibits, venues and cultural relics as bonds to actively advance China-US youth exchange programs, build Flying Tigers friendship schools and strengthen nongovernmental friendly exchanges.

Yang Wanming, president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, said that China-US cooperation during WWII demonstrates that people of different countries can transcend differences and work together in the face of common challenges.

"Today, as the world undergoes unprecedented, accelerated changes and enters a new period of turbulence and transformation with mounting uncertainties, humanity stands at a historical crossroads once again," he said.

"Only through global cooperation and collective efforts can we build a peaceful and prosperous world."

Gail Baumgartner, 73, whose father was Flying Tigers veteran Joseph C. Cooper, has spent years sharing her father's story with younger generations.

Liuzhou Huxi Middle School joined the Flying Tigers Friendship School and Youth Leadership Program in 2023. At the time, they were the second Chinese school to participate in the initiative. Today, the program includes more than 100 leading Chinese middle schools, high schools and universities.

"To date, we have brought three groups of nearly 200 American students to China," Greene said. "Another group visit is planned for this winter, and two more next summer, to learn about the shared Sino-American legacy of the Flying Tigers."