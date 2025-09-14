LINE

Beijing tech wows foreign mayors

One of the key thematic forums of the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services—the World Conference on Tourism Cooperation and Development—was held at Shougang Park in Beijing. During the event, mayoral delegations from several countries visited multiple sites, including the Zhongguancun (Yizhuang) International Robotics Industrial Park, to experience firsthand Beijing’s cutting-edge achievements in high-tech innovation and intelligent manufacturing.（Xu Jiawen and Zhang Dongfang）

