Insights | CIFTIS a platform for exchange and multilateral cooperation: foreign diplomats in China

2025-09-11

(ECNS) -- The 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) kicked off in Beijing on Wednesday, attracting participation from 85 countries and international organizations, including Australia, Germany, and the World Intellectual Property Organization, and nearly 2,000 companies.

Diplomatic envoys to China from Uganda, Morocco, and Moldova expressed their appreciation that CIFTIS provides significant opportunities for their countries. It serves not only as a broad platform for showcasing their products and services but also fosters cultural exchange and multilateral cooperation. (By Zhang Dongfang, Huang Fang, Xujiawen)

 

