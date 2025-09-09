Wartime series steers from stereotypes to humanity

My Homeland, a TV series revisiting the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45), is currently topping the ratings on China Central Television's CCTV-1, according to industry tracker CVB.

Director Mao Weining guides the actors on the set of My Homeland. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

Set in the Yimeng Mountains of Shandong province, one of the most pivotal revolutionary bases led by the Communist Party of China, the story follows Zhuang Qifeng, a young Party member who leads villagers in Gucheng county to reduce land rents, resist the enemy, and establish a base with support from the Eighth Route Army.

Director Mao Weining said the drama seeks to move away from the stereotypes of wartime shows by shifting the focus to humanity and the genuine emotions of ordinary people during wartime.

Mao also reflected on earlier films and TV series — from Children of Troubled Times(1935) to Landmine Warfare(1962) and One and Eight(1984) — noting that these outstanding works share a common trait: Each retells history in its own way through a convincing and resonant narrative.

"The war was written over 14 years with the blood and lives of countless people. We must return to the authenticity of history and move today's audience with the power of truth," he said.