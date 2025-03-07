'U.S. should not return good with evil, or even impose arbitrary tariffs' on fentanyl issue: Chinese FM

The United States should not return good with evil, or even impose arbitrary tariffs, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday when commenting on the U.S. move to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods using the fentanyl issue as a pretext.

Wang stressed that China always takes resolute measures against drug trafficking and manufacturing, and China has put in place the toughest and most comprehensive counternarcotics policies in today's world.

As early as in 2019, China scheduled all fentanyl-related substances upon the request of the U.S. side, the first country in the world to do so, he noted.

The abuse of fentanyl in the U.S. is a problem that must be confronted and resolved by the U.S. itself. In the spirit of humanity, China has provided various forms of assistance to the U.S., and "the U.S. should not return good with evil, or even impose arbitrary tariffs," which is not the behavior of a responsible major power, he said.

(Edited by Liu Yinghan)