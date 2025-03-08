China imposes fresh tariffs on Canadian imports

China will impose additional tariffs ranging from 25 percent to 100 percent on certain imports from Canada starting on March 20, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced on Saturday.

This decision follows the North American country's move to levy additional tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel and aluminum products in October last year.

The commission stated that Canada's actions seriously violate the rules of the World Trade Organization, represent a typical act of protectionism, and constitute discriminatory measures against China, severely undermining the country's legitimate rights and interests.

An additional 100 percent tariff will be levied on Canadian rapeseed oil, oilseed meal and peas, while a 25 percent tariff will target aquatic products and pork from Canada, effective March 20, the commission said.

The notice clarified that existing bonded and duty-free policies will remain unchanged, and no exemptions will be granted for the additional tariffs.

China urges the Canadian side to immediately correct its wrongful actions, revoke the restrictive measures, and eliminate the adverse impacts, said a spokesperson from China's Ministry of Commerce in another statement on Saturday.