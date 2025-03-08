China intensifies judicial efforts in handling foreign-related cases

China's judicial efforts in serving high-level opening-up have been continuously improved, with more disputes resolved and better services provided, according to annual work reports.

The reports of the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate were submitted to the ongoing third session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, for review on Saturday.

Chinese courts concluded 26,000 foreign-related civil and commercial cases in 2024, an increase of 6.1 percent compared with the previous year, the SPC said in its report.

A total of 5,644 international judicial assistance cases were handled, marking a year-on-year rise of 15.4 percent, the report said.

Courts at all levels continued to give equal protection to litigants, regardless of whether they are from, while tackling foreign-related disputes, it noted, adding that legal efforts to support domestic enterprises going global and participate in international competition were also intensified.

Data released in the report showed that 34,000 maritime cases were heard by Chinese courts in 2024, compared with only 18 in 1984. In the past 40 years, more than 80,000 foreign-related maritime disputes involving over 100 countries and regions, which chose Chinese maritime courts to handle their cases.

In conjunction with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice and some other departments, the SPP said in its report that it jointly formulated and implemented regulations for the enforcement of the Law on International Criminal Judicial Assistance last year.

The SPP also participated in negotiations and consultations on three criminal judicial assistance treaties, such as the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, it said.

Over the past year, 498,000 individuals were prosecuted for foreign-related criminal offenses, and 293 cases of criminal judicial assistance were handled, it added.