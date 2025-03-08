China advances food security amid record grain output

Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Han Jun attends an interview after the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2025. [(Photo by Wang Zhuangfei/chinadaily.com.cn)

China's grain supply and demand remain in a tight balance, and food security must remain a top priority despite record-breaking production, Agriculture Minister Han Jun said during an interview on the sidelines of the ongoing third session of the 14th National People's Congress on Saturday.

Although the country encountered severe weather challenges last year, including extreme heat, droughts and typhoons, its grain output reached a record 700 million metric tons, an increase of 11 million tons from the previous year, Han said.

The per capita grain availability has exceeded the global average, with major staple crops like rice and wheat achieving a self-sufficiency rate above 95 percent.

However, Han noted a structural gap in feed grains, which require imports to balance domestic demand, Han said.

"While our food supply is generally stable, the balance remains tight," he said, adding that total grain consumption will continue to grow.

Han also highlighted the difficulty of increasing grain production, warning against complacency.

"As a nation of 1.4 billion people, we must rely on ourselves to feed our population. We cannot depend on others," he said. "Ensuring food security is a fundamental priority, and we must always remain vigilant."

According to this year's Government Work Report, the grain output target is set at around 700 million tons as part of its key economic and social development objectives.

"This goal can be achieved through scientific planning and policy implementation," Han said.

He also underscored the potential for yield improvements, particularly in corn and soybeans, outlining plans to enhance oil crop production and innovation in the seed industry.