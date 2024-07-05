LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Charming hidden gems: international tourists discover culturally rich city in China

2024-07-05 22:47:13中国新闻网 ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- With improved convenience for foreigners visiting China, there has been a marked surge in the enthusiasm of international tourists. Tourists from all over the world marvel at China's scenery and culture, and more are sharing their travel experiences on YouTube and other video-sharing sites, gaining substantial viewership.　

Among them is British blogger Adam James Mcilmoyle, who recently visited Quanzhou, Southeast　China's Fujian Province.　"I had never heard of Quanzhou a month ago, but I'm so glad I came. These cities are so charming," he said. What's so fascinating about them? Let's follow his camera and see.　(Video Source: @亚亚亚亚当)　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2024 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]