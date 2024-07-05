LINE

(W.E. Talk)'If you are an intelligent person, you'll necessarily be interested in what Marx has to say'

2024-07-05

"Marx is an intellectual giant and if you are an academic and intelligent person, you'll necessarily be interested in what Marx has to say," said David McLellan, author of Karl Marx: A Biography, in the latest W.E. Talk with China News Service.From his point of view, in recent years, there's been more academic interest in the West in Marxism, especially after the financial crisis of 2008. As the global problems develop, more and more people will become interested in Marxism. (Peng Dawei, Wu Jiaju)

