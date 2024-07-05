Insights丨Kazakhstan scholar: Enhancing China’s relations with Kazakhstan and Tajikistan promotes regional stability and multi-area cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Dushanbe on Thursday for a state visit to Tajikistan, following a busy schedule at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.

In an exclusive interview with China News Network, Dr. Nurzhanat Ametbek, teaching professor at Maqsut Narikbayev University, highlighted the significance of President Xi's state visits to Central Asian countries including Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. "Enhancing bilateral ties (between China and) Kazakhstan and Tajikistan helps promote regional stability," Dr. Ametbek noted, "China and Central Asian countries can keep collaborating in many aspects such as culture, innovation, new technology, education, investment, infrastructure, etc." (Chen Tianhao)