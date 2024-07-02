FM spokeswoman rejects NATO's rhetoric against China

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. (Photo/mfa.gov.cn)

On Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning rejected NATO's recent rhetoric against China, urging it to reflect on the root causes of the Ukraine crisis rather than shift blame onto China.

Her comments came after the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg accused China of challenging NATO's values, interests, and security, and fueling the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War II.

Speaking at a daily news briefing, Mao refuted Stoltenberg's remarks, saying it is the NATO that continuously meddles in China's internal affairs, and smears and distorts its internal and foreign policies, seriously challenging the country's interests and security.

She further noted that if NATO's values are drawing lines according to ideologies, provoking confrontations and aggravating tensions, then China really could not agree with them.

On the Ukraine issue, Mao said China is always committed to promoting talks for peace and a political solution of the crisis.

The NATO should reflect on the root causes of the crisis and what it has done for peace in Europe and the world, instead of shirking responsibilities and diverting contradictions, she added.