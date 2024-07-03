Chinese Embassy in Philippines urges thorough investigation on kidnapping and death of a Chinese national

The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines on Tuesday urged the Philippines to thoroughly investigate the case in which a Chinese national was kidnapped and killed, calling for the swift arrest and punishment of the perpetrators.

The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines recently received a report seeking assistance regarding a Chinese citizen who was kidnapped in the Philippines. The embassy immediately activated its emergency response mechanism and launched efforts to rescue the individual and actively assisted the family in reporting the incident to the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group.

The embassy also cooperated with the Philippine police in law enforcement and called for the Philippines to promptly rescue the hostages and take concrete measures to ensure the safety and legitimate rights of Chinese citizens in the Philippines.

Unfortunately, the Chinese citizen was ultimately killed. It was reported that a Chinese-American was also killed, according to a statement from the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines.

The embassy expressed condolences to the two victims and strongly condemned the perpetrators. It actively provided consular assistance to the families of the deceased Chinese citizen, and at multiple levels, reiterated to the Philippine government's senior officials and relevant departments the need for thorough investigation and swift apprehension and punishment of the perpetrators, said the statement.

The Chinese Embassy did not unveil further details relating to the case. According to a report from Hongxing News, a Chinese news outlet founded by the Chengdu Economic Daily, the two victims worked for two different medical device companies. They arrived in the Philippines on June 20 to seek business opportunities but were kidnapped. They were killed on June 24.

This was not the first case of Chinese nationals being kidnapped in the Philippines. In early June, the Philippine authorities busted a kidnap-for-ransom gang consisting of ranking police officers that have been targeting Chinese and Malaysian tourists in the Philippines. The gang was involved in the kidnapping of three Chinese men and a Malaysian in Manila on June 2, according to media reports.

In the Tuesday statement, the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines also reminded Chinese citizens traveling to the Philippines to enhance security precautions. And in case of emergencies, Chinese nationals should promptly report to local authorities and contact the Chinese Embassy or Consulate for assistance.

On Monday, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines, Huang Xilian, met with Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, who also chairs the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission and they reviewed the recent joint efforts of law enforcement agencies from both countries in combating serious crimes such as kidnapping, murder, telecommunications fraud, and human trafficking, particularly activities related to offshore gambling in the Philippines.

The two sides also exchanged views on recent key cases and agreed to strengthen law enforcement cooperation between China and the Philippines, jointly combat transnational crimes, and better protect the lives and property of the people of both countries, according to a release from the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines.