Shenzhou XVIII crew to conduct second extravehicular activities

2024-07-03

Since the success of the first extravehicular activity on May 28 this year, Shenzhou XVIII crew members have completed tasks sequentially in the space station, including the maintenance and installation of experimental apparatus, environmental monitoring inside the space module and preparation for the second extravehicular activity, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

The crew has been steadily advancing various experiments in the fields of space material science, space life science and aerospace medicine, the agency said.

Currently, the crew members, all born in the 1980s, are in good condition, and the space station complex is operating smoothly. They will soon carry out their second extravehicular activity according to the right condition, according to CCTV news.

