My Memory of China｜Robert Kuhn: China's initiatives offer an enlightened, new vision for building a better world

Sharing his prospect for 2024 with China News Network, Robert Kuhn, chairman of the Kuhn Foundation, said that he "focuses on China's increasing international engagement."

He also spoke highly of the "transformed Belt and Road Initiative" and three global initiatives proposed by China -- the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI).

Kuhn said that "humanity is at a crossroads. Interdependence is inevitable. The new era calls for new ideas." He noted that China's grand initiatives based on its history and experience are designed to reform global governance, and is an enlightened, new vision for building a better world. The world take seriously China's three global initiatives.