LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

My Memory of China｜Robert Kuhn: China's initiatives offer an enlightened, new vision for building a better world

2023-12-31 21:43:27Ecns.cn Editor : Peng Dawei ECNS App Download

Sharing his prospect for 2024 with China News Network, Robert Kuhn, chairman of the Kuhn Foundation, said that he "focuses on China's increasing international engagement."

He also spoke highly of the "transformed Belt and Road Initiative" and three global initiatives proposed by China -- the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI). 　

Kuhn said that "humanity is at a crossroads. Interdependence is inevitable. The new era calls for new ideas." He noted that China's grand initiatives based on its history and experience are designed to reform global governance, and is an enlightened, new vision for building a better world. The world take seriously China's three global initiatives.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]