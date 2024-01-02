New energy projects cater to Xizang's power needs

The Omatingga wind farm, the world's largest wind power project in an ultrahigh-altitude area, officially commenced operation on Monday in the Xizang autonomous region, China Media Group reported.

Located in Nagchu, 4,650 meters above sea level, the wind farm is capable of supplying 200 million kilowatt-hours of electricity to the city annually, and it is expected to meet the power needs of over 200,000 residents once it is fully connected to the grid.

The construction of the project played an exemplary role in promoting the research, development and application of high-altitude wind turbines, as well as the large-scale development of high-altitude wind power projects, according to the report.

The significance of commissioning the project on the first day of the new year was emphasized by the staff, who began their work early in the morning with joyful expressions on their faces, the report said.

Qin Min, an operator at the Xizang Nagchu Omatingga Wind Farm of the State Power Group, said, "All wind turbines have been fully tested, and the primary equipment and collector lines inside the station have been energized."

Qin added that workers at the wind farm are looking forward to full-capacity grid connection of the station.

Meanwhile, a photovoltaic project with a power generation capacity of 50 megawatts went into operation on Sunday in Lhokha, another city in the autonomous region.

The project, located in Nedong district of Lhokha, is the world's highest-altitude photovoltaic installation, with its daily power generation capacity expected to meet the electricity needs of nearly 4,000 households.

Digital methods

As China accelerates the development of new energy in high-altitude regions, some projects are actively exploring digital methods to facilitate efficient construction, smart operation and proper maintenance.

Using a panoramic engineering information management system, the project construction information and on-site equipment operation conditions are presented through images and charts, achieving digital control of the entire process, from project construction to operation and maintenance.

"The system covers core elements of engineering management such as on-site control, material supply and resource input. Management personnel can have real-time control over key project information, and it can help workers promptly address abnormal situations and control risks," Xiang Fuquan, who is in charge of operating the photovoltaic project, was quoted as saying by China Media Group.

"Such a system not only facilitates management during the construction phase, but also enables real-time monitoring and status tracking of various equipment on-site after the project is operational, achieving full digitization and secure operation and maintenance," Xiang said.

The effective development of solar energy resources in high-altitude regions provides residents with more efficient power resources, and offers new employment and income opportunities to local communities.

Sherab Sangmo, 24, currently works as an employee of the Xizang branch of China Huadian Corp, a major State-owned power generation company.

After graduating from high school in 2018, she joined a two-year sponsored program in the Sichuan Water Conservancy Vocational College, along with 14 peers from Xizang.

"Our tuition and living expenses were covered by the company, and we were provided with one-on-one guidance to help us quickly master the required job skills and work independently," she said, noting that after graduation, she was directly employed by the company.

"I have obtained some relevant credentials, such as intermediate worker and dispatch qualification certificates, and can independently undertake the operation of most power plants," she added.