A flag-raising ceremony was held at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Monday to mark the first day of 2024.

The Chinese national flag rose along with the first ray of sunshine of the new year. People from all over the country gathered in Tiananmen Square to witness the moment.

"At the moment when the flag was raised, all the fatigue was gone, only excitement and fervor," a student from Shandong Province said.

(Reported by Xie Longfei, edited by Zhou Jing)