LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Flying taxi completes debut commercial flight demonstration in E China

2023-12-29 16:42:03中国新闻网 Editor : Luo Pan ECNS App Download

The certified EH216-S passenger-carrying unmanned aerial vehicle, also known as flying taxi,　successfully completed debut commercial flight demonstration in Luogang Central Park　in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.　

The EH216-S　aircraft, developed by EHang, a Chinese autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company, is 6.05 meters long and 1.93 meters high, with a maximum level flight speed of 90 kilometers per hour.　

The aircraft uses electric power to reduce environmental harm, and has a small volume, strong mobility and low noise levels.　

As the world's　first passenger-carrying electric vertical take-off and landing　(eVTOL) unmanned aerial vehicle to obtain standard airworthiness certificate,　the EH216-S not only sets a benchmark for the airworthiness certification of innovative eVTOLs in China and overseas, but is also a milestone for commercial operations of urban air mobility, the company said.　

Following the first eVTOL flight route at Luogang Center Park, the Hefei government plans to collaborate with EHang to expand aerial sightseeing flight routes and services to more scenic spots in Hefei.　

(Reporter: Zhang Jun, Chu Weiwei 　Editor: Ma Yuxuan)

　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]