Flying taxi completes debut commercial flight demonstration in E China

The certified EH216-S passenger-carrying unmanned aerial vehicle, also known as flying taxi, successfully completed debut commercial flight demonstration in Luogang Central Park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

The EH216-S aircraft, developed by EHang, a Chinese autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company, is 6.05 meters long and 1.93 meters high, with a maximum level flight speed of 90 kilometers per hour.

The aircraft uses electric power to reduce environmental harm, and has a small volume, strong mobility and low noise levels.

As the world's first passenger-carrying electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) unmanned aerial vehicle to obtain standard airworthiness certificate, the EH216-S not only sets a benchmark for the airworthiness certification of innovative eVTOLs in China and overseas, but is also a milestone for commercial operations of urban air mobility, the company said.

Following the first eVTOL flight route at Luogang Center Park, the Hefei government plans to collaborate with EHang to expand aerial sightseeing flight routes and services to more scenic spots in Hefei.

