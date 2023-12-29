LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

China's high-resolution geological research satellites put into use

2023-12-29 16:28:23Ecns.cn Editor : Zhao Li ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's L-SAR 01 satellite group has been put into use after in-orbit tests, according to the China National Space Administration on Friday.

The L-SAR 01 is a dual-satellite group that consists L-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR), named L-SAR 01A and L-SAR 01B.

These satellites will provide high-resolution operational deformation monitoring services to the geological industry, focusing closely on areas such as geology, land, disaster reduction, surveying and mapping, earthquakes, forestry, and grasslands.

It will enhance emergency response to major disasters in China and provide monitoring services during major earthquake disasters and concerning the country's forest and grassland resources.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]