(ECNS)-- China has made major advances in a variety of fields and begun to play a bigger role on the international stage this year, said Mark Levine, an American professor at Minzu University of China, in an exclusive interview with China News Network.

Since August Levine has been to many places all across China. He said each of those places brought forth many exciting and important experiences for him.

Looking ahead to 2024, the professor said that the process will continue.