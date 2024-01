A passenger plane carrying 264 people arrived at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, from Moscow, the capital of Russia, at 7:27 a.m. on Thursday, marking the resumption of the Sanya and Moscow international regular route.

The resumption of the Sanya and Moscow international route will reinvigorate the cross-border tourism of the two cities.

